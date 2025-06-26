Derik Queen already had a stacked résumé after just one year at Maryland. The former five-star recruit lived up to the billing in his freshman season, earning first-team All-Big Ten and Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors. Now he can add "first-round selection" to it after going No. 13 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, with his rights landing with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Naturally, Queen wasted little time updating his latest job title on LinkedIn.

"I'm happy to share that I'm starting a new position as a Professional Basketball Player at New Orleans Pelicans," Queen wrote. "Can't wait to touch down in New Orleans and meet the fans!"

The Pelicans acquired Queen in a draft-night deal with the Atlanta Hawks, who received No. 23 pick Asa Newell and an unprotected 2026 first-rounder in return.

The 6-foot-10, 246-pound Queen started all 36 games and nearly averaged a double-double. His buzzer-beater against Colorado State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament was one of the highlights of March Madness..

The Pelicans received an 'A-' draft grade from CBS Sports Adam Finkelstein for moving up to get Queen.

I think he's a top 8 or 10 prospect in this class. People criticize his conditioning and athletic concerns, and that brings implications on the defensive end. But he has arguably the best hands in this draft and is exceptionally skilled at his size, particularly as a playmaker, dribbler and passer. The only concern is the fit. It's questionable since Zion Williamson and Jeremiah Fears are also non-shooters. The spacing could be problematic, unless, of course, Williamson is on the trade block.

"It shows how much faith they have in me, how they believe in me, how well I can fit with their program, the system," Queen said after the Pelicans traded up to grab him as a lottery pick. "I'm not going to prove them wrong, so I'm just glad that they have a lot of faith in me and trust in me."