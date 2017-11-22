New Orleans Pelicans blow past San Antonio Spurs, 107-90

Anthony Davis moves up to 2nd place on the all time franchise scoring list.

Despite yet another slow start, the New Orleans Pelicans found their stride and coasted to a dominant win over the San Antonio Spurs by a final score of 107-90.

Just as we witnessed on Monday versus the Thunder, New Orleans couldn’t start with any rhythm following the opening tip. In the first six minutes of the game, the Pelicans deficit was quickly 13 points as they were able to convert just two field goals.

Although the offense picked up markedly in the second quarter — the team made 54.5% of their field goals, the Pelicans defense came to life, and it stayed on point until garbage time in the fourth quarter.

“Obviously, we started out struggling,” said Head Coach Alvin Gentry. “Always in the second quarter, we seem to get our feet under us. I thought our defense was great in the second and third quarters. They got 30 points in the second and third quarters, 13 and 17. So against that team, if you can do that, then the defense is what turned the tide.”

Once LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol were held in check and San Antonio was limited to one shot, the initial game plan started working. This allowed more freedom on offense in which the Pelicans were able to formulate streaky, effective runs built around fast break points (18-7 Pels advantage) and easy points in the paint (50-36 Pels advantage). Even Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich was full of praise.

“Pelicans did a good job,” stated Popovich. “They started out slow and we had a very good first quarter, but they were more consistent for three quarters. They won three quarters, we won one. Something tells me that’s not enough. They played well for three quarters. They were the more aggressive team and they made shots, executed well. We played very unwisely in a lot of different situations for the last three quarters.”

Darius Miller has become a model of consistency, notching 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting from the three. At times, his ability to be a reliable shooter kept stretches glued together and helped retain momentum. However, it’s not only his recent scoring that New Orleans has benefitted from.

“Not only has {Miller} stabilized the bench, but he’s created a lot of spacing for our big guys,” Gentry said. “He’s enable the big guy to place into space.”

DeMarcus Cousins recorded his league leading fourteenth double-double with 24 points and 15 rebounds, but it was his partner in the post that stole the night. Anthony Davis moved up into the second spot on the Pelicans all-time scoring list, passing guard Chris Paul. Davis recorded a game-high 29 points along with 11 rebounds and four assists.

Cousins put Davis’ accomplishment simply: “His game speaks for itself. He’s a superstar.”

New Orleans improves to 10-8 overall on the season, and will be looking to further what has been a favorable week against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, November 24. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CT.

