Down three at the end of the first quarter, the Pelicans now have the lead. They have jumped out to a 59-58 lead against the Hawks.

If the Pelicans keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-3 in no time. On the other hand, the Hawks will have to make due with a 2-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Atlanta 2-4, New Orleans 3-3

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks are taking a road trip to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Smoothie King Center. The Hawks are no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Friday, the Hawks couldn't handle the Kings and fell 123-115.

Even though they lost, the Hawks were working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 28 assists in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask the Pelicans). They came out on top against the Pacers by a score of 125-118 on Friday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 6:40 mark of the second quarter, when New Orleans was facing a 53-40 deficit.

Zion Williamson was a one-man wrecking crew for the Pelicans as he dropped a double-double on 34 points and ten assists. That's the most assists Williamson has posted since back in March.

Atlanta's defeat dropped their record down to 2-4. As for New Orleans, with the win, they broke their three-game losing streak and moved their record to 3-3.

The Hawks are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last six times they've played.

The Hawks came up short against the Pelicans when the teams last played back in March, falling 116-103. Can the Hawks avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New Orleans is a 4.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 230.5 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.