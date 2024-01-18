3rd Quarter Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, the Pelicans look much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Hornets 96-82.

If the Pelicans keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 25-17 in no time. On the other hand, the Hornets will have to make due with an 8-30 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Charlotte 8-29, New Orleans 24-17

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

The Pelicans will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Charlotte Hornets at 8:00 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

While it was all tied up 59-59 at halftime, the Pelicans were not quite the Mavericks' equal in the second half on Monday. New Orleans fell to Dallas 125-120. The Pelicans found out winning isn't easy when you make 11 fewer threes than your opponent.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Zion Williamson, who scored 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Hornets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 104-87 bruising from Miami. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Hornets in their matchups with the Heat: they've now lost four in a row.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Hornets struggled to work together and finished the game with only 17 assists. They are winless (0-9) when they just don't pass the ball.

New Orleans' loss dropped their record down to 24-17. As for Charlotte, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost 16 of their last 17 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-29 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Pelicans haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.7 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Hornets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.2 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Pelicans didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Hornets in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, but they still walked away with a 112-107 win. Do the Pelicans have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Hornets turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

New Orleans is a big 12.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 230.5 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.