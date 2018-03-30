New Orleans Pelicans vs. Cleveland Cavaliers odds: Advanced computer locks in confident NBA pick

In a marquee clash of two of the NBA's most dynamic stars, LeBron James and the Cavaliers host Anthony Davis and the Pelicans for a nationally televised Friday matchup (8 p.m. ET). The Cavs opened as four-point favorites. The over-under, or total points Vegas believes will be scored, is 229.5.

The Pelicans (43-32) have lost two straight and are in need of a win to ensure a playoff berth. The Cavs (45-30) have won six of seven, but must continue that hot trend to hold onto the No. 3 spot in the East.

It projects James to go for 27 points, eight rebounds and nine assists, and Davis to get 29 points and 12 boards.

The model knows each team has question marks coming in.

The Pelicans had won four straight before Rajon Rondo injured his wrist -- they've since fallen to the Rockets and Trail Blazers. Rondo is expected to play in Cleveland.

Also, Davis tweaked an ankle in Tuesday's 107-103 loss to the Blazers, but he still managed 36 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks.

The Cavs have won five of six, but Kevin Love and J.R. Smith are both questionable for Friday, and Kyle Korver is out. But they still have James, who had 41 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in a 118-105 rout of the Hornets on Wednesday.

Cleveland has been the NBA's worst team against the spread, but it has covered in five of six. New Orleans is on a 5-2 ATS run.

