Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Dallas 8-2, New Orleans 4-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks will head out on the road to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans do have the home-court advantage, but the Mavericks are expected to win by 3.5 points.

Last Sunday, Dallas was able to grind out a solid victory over New Orleans, taking the game 136-124. The Mavericks pushed the score to 109-85 by the end of the third, a deficit the Pelicans cut but never quite recovered from.

The Mavericks relied on the efforts of Luka Doncic, who earned 30 points along with 9 assists, and Kyrie Irving, who went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 35 points and 7 assists. The matchup was Doncic's third in a row with at least 30 points.

The win makes it two in a row for Dallas and bumps their season record up to 8-2. As for New Orleans, they are on a five-game losing streak that has dropped them down to 4-6.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Mavericks have themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 48.5% of their shots per game (they're ranked fifth in field goal percentage per game overall). It's a different story for the Pelicans , though, as they've only nailed 45.5% of theirs this season. Given the Mavericks' sizeable advantage in that area, the Pelicans will need to find a way to close that gap. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

The Mavericks beat the Pelicans 136-124 in their previous meeting on Sunday. Do the Mavericks have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Pelicans turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Dallas is a 3.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 239 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.