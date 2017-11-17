New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets odds: Picks from model on a 22-7 NBA run

Three of the premier post players in the NBA hit the same court Friday night when the Denver Nuggets host the New Orleans Pelicans in the second game of a big nationally televised doubleheader. The Nuggets are 4.5-point home favorites.

The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 220, down from the open of 218.

Nikola Jokic is emerging as a poor man's Giannis Antetokounmpo, leading Denver in just about every stat. The 6-foot-10 center is averaging 16.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals, all team-highs.

Starter Gary Harris (12.4 ppg) returns to Denver's lineup after missing a pair of games. Jamal Murray picked up the slack in his absence on Nov. 11, scoring a game-high 32 points in a 125-107 victory over Orlando. But against Portland on Monday, the Blazers focused on shutting down Jokic and nobody else stepped up enough in a 99-82 defeat.

The Pelicans, meanwhile, are starting to get what they hoped for from the front-court combo of DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis. Cousins is leading the team at 28 points, 13.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. Davis is averaging 25.6 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 blocks.

Just like last season, however, New Orleans has struggled against guard-oriented teams. The Raptors hit 16 3-pointers and shot 59 percent beyond the arc in a 125-116 victory over the Pelicans on Wednesday.

