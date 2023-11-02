Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Detroit 2-3, New Orleans 3-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans will be playing at home against the Detroit Pistons at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Smoothie King Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Pelicans will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 22 to 6 on the offensive boards, a fact the Pelicans proved on Wednesday. They snuck past Oklahoma City with a 110-106 win. The victory was just what the Pelicans needed coming off of a 130-102 loss in their prior game.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Pelicans to victory, but perhaps none more so than CJ McCollum, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 29 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Pistons on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 110-101 to Portland. The Pistons have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

New Orleans' victory bumped their record up to 3-1. As for Detroit, they now have a losing record at 2-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Pelicans have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 48 rebounds per game. However, it's not like the Pistons struggle in that department as they've been averaging 48 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Pelicans didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Pistons when the teams last played back in January, but they still walked away with a 116-110 victory. Do the Pelicans have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Pistons turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

New Orleans is a big 7.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 217.5 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.