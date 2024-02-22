Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Houston 24-30, New Orleans 33-22

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

The Houston Rockets will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Smoothie King Center after having had a few days off. The Rockets are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

The point spread may have favored the Rockets last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 121-113 to Memphis.

Even though they lost, the Rockets smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Grizzlies only pulled down eight offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9 points), and they went ahead and made it three last Wednesday. They came out on top against Washington by a score of 133-126. The high flying offensive effort was a huge turnaround for the Pelicans considering their 96-point performance the contest before.

Zion Williamson went supernova for the Pelicans, scoring 36 points along with eight assists and six rebounds. Williamson didn't help the Pelicans' cause all that much against the Grizzlies last Monday but the same can't be said for this match. The team also got some help courtesy of CJ McCollum, who scored 26 points along with six assists.

Houston has not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 24-30 record this season. As for New Orleans, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 33-22 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Rockets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Pelicans struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Rockets are hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Houston is playing on the road, but their 9-16-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

New Orleans is a solid 7-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 229 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston.