New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets odds: Picks from computer model that's 34-18 on NBA

The New Orleans Pelicans are gunning for back-to-back victories as they travel to Houston to take on the Rockets on Monday. But Houston will be trying to increase its winning streak to a smoking-hot 10 straight as James Harden and crew tip off against Anthony Davis and the Pelicans in a nationally televised matchup at 8 p.m. ET (NBATV).

The Rockets are 12-point home favorites, up two points from the opening spread. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 226.5, up from the open of 224.5.

Houston, which holds the best record in the league at 20-4, has won eight of its past nine contests by double digits.

The Rockers return home after a successful three-game road trip in which they defeated the Lakers, Jazz and Trail Blazers. James Harden scored 48 on Saturday night in a 124-117 victory at Portland.

Harden leads the team in scoring (32.3 points) and is shooting an impressive 41 percent from beyond the arc. He's also averaging 5.3 rebounds and is second on the team with 9.2 assists.

Bolstering the Rockets charge is point guard Chris Paul, (14.3 points, 9.8 assists) and center Clint Capela (13.1 points, 11.2 rebounds).

The 14-13 Pelicans, meanwhile, knocked off the 76ers on Sunday night, 131-124. New Orleans' leading scorer DeMarcus Cousins (26.3 points) poured in 23 to go with nine rebounds against Philadelphia.

Former Sixers point guard Jrue Holiday scored 34 points and hit five 3-pointers against his former-team Sunday.

