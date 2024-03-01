Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Indiana 34-26, New Orleans 35-25

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, March 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

The Pacers have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Smoothie King Center. The Pacers are expected to lose this one by five points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Wednesday, Indiana earned a 123-114 win over the Pelicans.

The Pacers got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Pascal Siakam out in front who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Indiana has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 34-26 record this season. As for New Orleans, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 35-25.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Pacers just can't miss this season, having made 51% of their shots per game (they're ranked first in field goal percentage overall). However, it's not like the Pelicans struggle in that department as they've made 48.7% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Pacers were able to grind out a solid win over the Pelicans when the teams last played on Wednesday, winning 123-114. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Pacers since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

New Orleans is a 5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 238.5 points.

Series History

New Orleans and Indiana both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.