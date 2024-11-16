Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Los Angeles 8-4, New Orleans 4-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Gulf Coast Sports

Gulf Coast Sports Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $44.00

What to Know

The Pelicans will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Los Angeles Lakers will face off at 8:00 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Having struggled with six defeats in a row, the Pelicans finally turned things around against the Nuggets on Friday. They came out on top against Denver by a score of 101-94.

The Pelicans can attribute much of their success to Brandon Ingram, who almost dropped a double-double on 29 points and nine rebounds. Ingram's performance made up for a slower match against the Thunder on Wednesday.

The Pelicans smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fourth in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 14 offensive rebounds in three consecutive games.

Meanwhile, the Lakers entered their tilt with the Spurs on Friday with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They managed a 120-115 victory over San Antonio. That's two games straight that Los Angeles has won by exactly five points.

Anthony Davis was nothing short of spectacular: he dropped a double-double on 40 points and 12 rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against the Grizzlies on Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround.

New Orleans' win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 4-9. As for Los Angeles, their victory bumped their record up to 8-4.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, the Lakers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be New Orleans' sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-4 against the spread).

The Pelicans came up short against the Lakers when the teams last played back in April, falling 110-106. Can the Pelicans avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a solid 6.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 220 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.