Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: New York 47-33; New Orleans 41-39

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the New Orleans Pelicans will get right back to it and host the New York Knicks at 8:00 p.m. ET on April 7th at Smoothie King Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet on Friday.

It may have taken the full four quarters to finish the job, but the Pelicans ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They took their game against Memphis 138-131. The win was all the more spectacular given the Pelicans were down 19 points with 1:14 left in the second quarter.

The Pelicans' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Herbert Jones led the charge as he earned 35 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Knicks extended their game-winning streak to five on Wednesday. They came out on top against Indiana by a score of 138-129. That's two games straight that the Knicks have won by nine points.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the win, the Knicks made it a team effort and racked up an awesome 34 assists. That's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 22.5 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five contests they've bumped it up to 29.2.

Their wins bumped New Orleans to 41-39 and New York to 47-33. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

Odds

New Orleans are a big 8.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 223.5 points.

