Halftime Report
Down two at the end of the first quarter, the Magic now have the lead. A win is still up for grabs for either team after two quarters, but the Magic are up 58-55 over the Pelicans.
If the Magic keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 45-31 in no time. On the other hand, the Pelicans will have to make due with a 45-31 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Orlando Magic @ New Orleans Pelicans
Current Records: Orlando 44-31, New Orleans 45-30
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
Follow: CBS Sports App
Online streaming: fuboTV
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
What to Know
The Magic have enjoyed a eight-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Magic, who come in off a win.
The defenses reigned supreme when the Magic and the Trail Blazers played on Monday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 210.5-point over/under. The Magic dodged a bullet and finished off the Trail Blazers 104-103.
The Magic's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Wendell Carter Jr., who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Pelicans last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 124-111 to the Suns. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for New Orleans in their matchups with Phoenix: they've now lost three in a row.
Orlando's win bumped their record up to 44-31. As for New Orleans, their loss dropped their record down to 45-30.
The Magic are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played New Orleans.
The Magic strolled past the Pelicans in their previous matchup two weeks ago by a score of 121-106. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Magic since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
New Orleans is a 4-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 208.5 points.
Series History
Orlando has won 8 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.
- Mar 21, 2024 - Orlando 121 vs. New Orleans 106
- Feb 27, 2023 - Orlando 101 vs. New Orleans 93
- Jan 20, 2023 - Orlando 123 vs. New Orleans 110
- Mar 09, 2022 - Orlando 108 vs. New Orleans 102
- Dec 23, 2021 - New Orleans 110 vs. Orlando 104
- Apr 22, 2021 - New Orleans 135 vs. Orlando 100
- Apr 01, 2021 - Orlando 115 vs. New Orleans 110
- Aug 13, 2020 - Orlando 133 vs. New Orleans 127
- Dec 15, 2019 - Orlando 130 vs. New Orleans 119
- Mar 20, 2019 - Orlando 119 vs. New Orleans 96