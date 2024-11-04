Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Portland 2-5, New Orleans 3-4

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 4, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Gulf Coast Sports

Gulf Coast Sports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.15

What to Know

The Trail Blazers are 2-8 against the Pelicans since April of 2022 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. The Portland Trail Blazers will head out to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 9:30 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Trail Blazers were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Saturday, the Trail Blazers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 103-97 to the Suns. The contest marked Portland's lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Even though they lost, the Trail Blazers smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 16 consecutive games dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans entered their matchup against the Hawks on Sunday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. The Pelicans received a tough blow as they fell 126-111 to the Hawks.

The losing side was boosted by Brandon Ingram, who went 12 for 19 en route to 32 points plus seven rebounds.

Portland's defeat dropped their record down to 2-5. As for New Orleans, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-4 record this season.

Not only did both lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, the Pelicans are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Everything went the Trail Blazers' way against the Pelicans in their previous matchup last Sunday, as the Trail Blazers made off with a 125-103 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Trail Blazers since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

New Orleans is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 222 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Portland.