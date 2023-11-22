Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Sacramento 8-5, New Orleans 7-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $6.06

What to Know

The Pelicans will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Sacramento Kings at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Pelicans and the Kings are at an even 5-5 over their past ten head-to-heads.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Pelicans proved on Monday. They steamrolled past Sacramento 129-93 at home.

The Pelicans' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Zion Williamson, who scored 26 points along with 5 assists and 3 steals. Williamson continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Brandon Ingram was another key contributor, scoring 31 points.

The win got New Orleans back to even at 7-7. As for Sacramento, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Pelicans haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Kings struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

Everything came up roses for the Pelicans against the Kings when the teams last played on Monday as the team secured a 129-93 victory. Do the Pelicans have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Kings turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Sacramento is a slight 2-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 237 points.

Series History

New Orleans and Sacramento both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.