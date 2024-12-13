3rd Quarter Report

Down two at the end of the second quarter, the Kings now have the lead. They have jumped out to a 91-83 lead against the Pelicans.

The Kings came into the match with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Sacramento 12-13, New Orleans 5-20

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Gulf Coast Sports

Gulf Coast Sports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.98

What to Know

The Pelicans will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They are set to face off against the Sacramento Kings at 8:00 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center with a little bit of extra rest.

Last Sunday, the Pelicans were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 121-116 to the Spurs. New Orleans has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Pelicans' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Trey Murphy III, who posted 25 points plus six rebounds and five assists, and Yves Missi, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 14 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Missi a new career-high in offensive rebounds (nine).

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask the Kings). They steamrolled past the Jazz 141-97 on Sunday. Sacramento was heavily favored coming into this match, and the results showcase why.

The Kings got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Kevin Huerter out in front who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points plus five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds.

The Kings were working as a unit and finished the game with 39 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 24.5 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five games they've averaged 31.2.

New Orleans' loss dropped their record down to 5-20. As for Sacramento, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-13 record this season.

The Pelicans were able to grind out a solid win over the Kings when the teams last played back in April, winning 105-98. Will the Pelicans repeat their success, or do the Kings have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Sacramento is a solid 6.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 231.5 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.