Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: San Antonio 18-58, New Orleans 45-31

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, April 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

The Spurs have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court on Friday. They will head out on the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Tuesday, the Spurs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 110-105 to the Nuggets. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for San Antonio in their matchups with Denver: they've now lost three in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Victor Wembanyama, who almost dropped a triple-double on 23 points, 15 rebounds, and nine blocks.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They fell 117-108 to the Magic. New Orleans didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by CJ McCollum, who dropped a double-double on 36 points and ten rebounds.

San Antonio's defeat dropped their record down to 18-58. As for New Orleans, their loss dropped their record down to 45-31.

The Spurs and the Pelicans were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in February, but the Spurs came up empty-handed after a 114-113 defeat. Can the Spurs avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New Orleans is a big 11.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 219.5 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 9 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.