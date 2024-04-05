Who's Playing
San Antonio Spurs @ New Orleans Pelicans
Current Records: San Antonio 18-58, New Orleans 45-31
How To Watch
- When: Friday, April 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
What to Know
The Spurs have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court on Friday. They will head out on the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Last Tuesday, the Spurs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 110-105 to the Nuggets. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for San Antonio in their matchups with Denver: they've now lost three in a row.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Victor Wembanyama, who almost dropped a triple-double on 23 points, 15 rebounds, and nine blocks.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They fell 117-108 to the Magic. New Orleans didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
The losing side was boosted by CJ McCollum, who dropped a double-double on 36 points and ten rebounds.
San Antonio's defeat dropped their record down to 18-58. As for New Orleans, their loss dropped their record down to 45-31.
The Spurs and the Pelicans were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in February, but the Spurs came up empty-handed after a 114-113 defeat. Can the Spurs avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
New Orleans is a big 11.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 219.5 points.
Series History
New Orleans has won 9 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.
- Feb 02, 2024 - New Orleans 114 vs. San Antonio 113
- Dec 17, 2023 - New Orleans 146 vs. San Antonio 110
- Dec 01, 2023 - New Orleans 121 vs. San Antonio 106
- Mar 21, 2023 - New Orleans 119 vs. San Antonio 84
- Dec 22, 2022 - New Orleans 126 vs. San Antonio 117
- Dec 02, 2022 - New Orleans 117 vs. San Antonio 99
- Nov 23, 2022 - New Orleans 129 vs. San Antonio 110
- Apr 13, 2022 - New Orleans 113 vs. San Antonio 103
- Mar 26, 2022 - San Antonio 107 vs. New Orleans 103
- Mar 18, 2022 - New Orleans 124 vs. San Antonio 91