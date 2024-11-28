3rd Quarter Report
The Raptors are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They are way out in front with an 87-63 lead over the Pelicans.
The Raptors have yet to find success away from home, so they have something to prove. Victory is within reach; will this be their lucky break?
Who's Playing
Toronto Raptors @ New Orleans Pelicans
Current Records: Toronto 4-14, New Orleans 4-14
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: The Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $11.74
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans will face off against the Toronto Raptors at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
Last Monday, the Pelicans were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 114-110 to the Pacers. That's two games in a row now that New Orleans has lost by exactly four points.
Despite their defeat, the Pelicans saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Elfrid Payton, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 21 assists, was perhaps the best of all. With that strong performance, Payton is now averaging an impressive 11 assists per game.
Even though they lost, the Pelicans were working as a unit and finished the game with 35 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in April.
Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 48-48 at halftime, the Raptors were not quite the Pistons' equal in the second half on Monday. They lost 102-100 to Detroit on a last-minute fade away jump shot From Jaden Ivey. Toronto has struggled against Detroit recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.
The losing side was boosted by Scottie Barnes, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 14 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (seven).
New Orleans dropped their record down to 4-14 with the loss, which was their eighth straight on the road. As for Toronto, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 4-14.
While both both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Looking forward, the Pelicans are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be Toronto's 13th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 7-5 against the spread).
Everything came up roses for the Pelicans against the Raptors when the teams last played back in March, as the team secured a 139-98 victory. In that contest, the Pelicans amassed a halftime lead of 68-45, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Wednesday.
Odds
New Orleans is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 2-point favorite.
The over/under is 222.5 points.
Series History
New Orleans has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.
- Mar 05, 2024 - New Orleans 139 vs. Toronto 98
- Feb 05, 2024 - New Orleans 138 vs. Toronto 100
- Feb 23, 2023 - Toronto 115 vs. New Orleans 110
- Nov 30, 2022 - New Orleans 126 vs. Toronto 108
- Feb 14, 2022 - New Orleans 120 vs. Toronto 90
- Jan 09, 2022 - Toronto 105 vs. New Orleans 101
- Jan 02, 2021 - New Orleans 120 vs. Toronto 116
- Dec 23, 2020 - New Orleans 113 vs. Toronto 99
- Nov 08, 2019 - Toronto 122 vs. New Orleans 104
- Oct 22, 2019 - Toronto 130 vs. New Orleans 122