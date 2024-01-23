Who's Playing
Utah Jazz @ New Orleans Pelicans
Current Records: Utah 22-22, New Orleans 25-18
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $3.12
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Utah Jazz at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Smoothie King Center after having had a few days off. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
The point spread may have favored the Pelicans last Friday, but the final result did not. The matchup between New Orleans and Phoenix wasn't particularly close, with New Orleans falling 123-109. The Pelicans were down 100-80 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Meanwhile, the Jazz fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Rockets on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 127-126 to the Rockets. The Jazz have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Despite the loss, the Jazz got a solid performance out of Jordan Clarkson, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 12 rebounds. Those 12 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him.
New Orleans' loss dropped their record down to 25-18. As for Utah, their defeat dropped their record down to 22-22.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Pelicans haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 116.7 points per game. However, it's not like the Jazz struggle in that department as they've been averaging 117.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
As for their next game, the Pelicans are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last six times they've played Utah.
Odds
New Orleans is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 238.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.
- Dec 28, 2023 - New Orleans 112 vs. Utah 105
- Nov 27, 2023 - Utah 114 vs. New Orleans 112
- Nov 25, 2023 - Utah 105 vs. New Orleans 100
- Dec 15, 2022 - Utah 132 vs. New Orleans 129
- Dec 13, 2022 - Utah 121 vs. New Orleans 100
- Oct 23, 2022 - Utah 122 vs. New Orleans 121
- Mar 04, 2022 - New Orleans 124 vs. Utah 90
- Jan 03, 2022 - Utah 115 vs. New Orleans 104
- Nov 27, 2021 - Utah 127 vs. New Orleans 105
- Nov 26, 2021 - New Orleans 98 vs. Utah 97