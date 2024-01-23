Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Utah 22-22, New Orleans 25-18

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.12

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Utah Jazz at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Smoothie King Center after having had a few days off. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored the Pelicans last Friday, but the final result did not. The matchup between New Orleans and Phoenix wasn't particularly close, with New Orleans falling 123-109. The Pelicans were down 100-80 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, the Jazz fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Rockets on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 127-126 to the Rockets. The Jazz have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, the Jazz got a solid performance out of Jordan Clarkson, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 12 rebounds. Those 12 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him.

New Orleans' loss dropped their record down to 25-18. As for Utah, their defeat dropped their record down to 22-22.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Pelicans haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 116.7 points per game. However, it's not like the Jazz struggle in that department as they've been averaging 117.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, the Pelicans are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last six times they've played Utah.

Odds

New Orleans is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 238.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.