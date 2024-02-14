Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Washington 9-44, New Orleans 32-22

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

The Pelicans will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Washington Wizards at 8:00 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans will be strutting in after a win while the Wizards will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 12 to 3 on the offensive boards, a fact the Pelicans proved on Monday. They walked away with a 96-87 win over Memphis. The team accrued 61 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their seventh straight defeat. They fell 112-104 to Dallas.

New Orleans has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 32-22 record this season. As for Washington, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 13 of their last 15 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-44 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Pelicans haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Wizards struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Pelicans took their win against the Wizards when the teams last played back in December of 2023 by a conclusive 142-122. Do the Pelicans have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Wizards turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

New Orleans is a big 12.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 235.5 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington.