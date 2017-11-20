New Suns ‘By the fans for the fans’ Pod, on Suns-Lakers fights, Booker running point, and more
We're back with the latest episode of the For the Fans, by the Fans Podcast. This week, we run through a recap of the Phoenix Suns' most recent games and discuss:
- the altercations during the games against the Lakers this week;
- our impressions of Greg Monroe thus far;
- the concept of Devin Booker playing point guard; and
- the struggles of Marquese Chriss and whether Dragan Bender should start in front of him.
Leave your comments or questions in the comment section below, or hit us up on Twitter (@DervishOfWhirl and @SoSaysJ). Have a great Thanksgiving, everyone!
