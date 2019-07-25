New York City police officer pulls off crazy crossover and dunk in uniform on two kids
This police officer has some game
Yet another crossover video is making the rounds, and this time it involves a police officer.
In a video that has gone viral, a New York City police officer is seen in his uniform dishing out a very shifty crossover move on a child before attacking the rim and throwing down an impressive one-handed slam dunk on a second kid.
The police officer attempted to go to his right before bringing the basketball back and making the youngster look absolutely foolish, then finished the play with a thunderous dunk. Following the highlight-reel play, several children in the gym can be seen losing their minds.
This is something that has become increasingly common in recent years with people in uniform taking time out of their day to play basketball with kids around the community.
The video isn't the first one for this officer, who also posted one several weeks ago in which he displayed his impressive handles.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kawhi was 'very close' to joining Lakers
The Clippers landing Paul George ultimately sealed Leonard's decision
-
George says he grew up a Clippers fan
Paul George grew up a Clippers fan, or did he
-
Kawhi: Clippers been better than Lakers
Leonard and Paul George were officially introduced as Clippers on Wednesday
-
Ranking the 10 best NBA offseasons
The Pelicans and Jazz also made out extremely well, particularly the former despite losing...
-
Ballmer 'fired up' at Kawhi-PG13 presser
This was not your average press conference
-
Zion, Nike agree to record shoe deal
Zion is sticking with the Nike family, which is making sure this year's No. 1 overall draft...