New York City police officer pulls off crazy crossover and dunk in uniform on two kids

Yet another crossover video is making the rounds, and this time it involves a police officer.

In a video that has gone viral, a New York City police officer is seen in his uniform dishing out a very shifty crossover move on a child before attacking the rim and throwing down an impressive one-handed slam dunk on a second kid.

The police officer attempted to go to his right before bringing the basketball back and making the youngster look absolutely foolish, then finished the play with a thunderous dunk. Following the highlight-reel play, several children in the gym can be seen losing their minds.

This is something that has become increasingly common in recent years with people in uniform taking time out of their day to play basketball with kids around the community.

The video isn't the first one for this officer, who also posted one several weeks ago in which he displayed his impressive handles.