New York City tabloids poke fun at Knicks over handling of Spike Lee situation

The NBA world was buzzing following the latest drama concerning the New York Knicks. Somehow, this one involves the team's biggest fan: Spike Lee. Lee got into a verbal altercation with team security after he attempted to enter Madison Square Garden through the employee entrance -- the same entrance he has been using for decades -- on Monday. Several of New York City's newspapers weighed in on the controversy, and did so by using a similar pun.

The New York Post, New York Daily News and Newsday all referenced "Do The Right Thing," Lee's 1989 film, on their back pages.

The back page: Enough is enough https://t.co/7R82F1pvJz pic.twitter.com/GEkvD7OvfY — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) March 4, 2020

Our @NYDNSports sports back page: Spike Lee says he's done with @nyknicks (for now) over James Dolan feud; Old foe @ReggieMillerTNT urges Spike to dump the Knicks. @SBondyNYDN -- https://t.co/zxA7cqKaHC pic.twitter.com/XlxaLiOW4s — Tom Biersdorfer (@TomBiersdorfer) March 4, 2020

Following the dramatic scene at Madison Square Garden prior to Monday's game between the Rockets and Knicks, Lee made an appearance on ESPN's "First Take" on Tuesday and claimed that he was finished attending Knicks games at Madison Square Garden this season. Lee refused to go too in-depth on James Dolan's part of the controversy.

Then, to make matters worse, the Knicks released a statement after Lee's appearance claiming that the director was attempting to "perpetuate drama." In their statement, the included a photo of Lee shaking Dolan's hand in the middle of Monday's game.

It's safe to say that the franchise has a lot to answer for, but it's just another blunder in the public eye.