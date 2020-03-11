New York Knicks cancel 50th anniversary championship celebration due to coronavirus concerns, per report
The Knicks were due to celebrate their 1970 title on March 21
Even when the New York Knicks try to do something right, it still goes wrong more times than not. Later this month, the organization was scheduled to hold a celebration honoring the 50th anniversary of its NBA championship team from 1970. Unfortunately, the event has now reportedly been canceled due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
According to a report from the New York Post, the players themselves raised concerns about traveling to the event, which spurred the team to make the decision to cancel.
The Knicks are postponing the 50th anniversary celebration of the 1969-70 championship team on March 21 because of the coronavirus, according to sources.
Team officials have started to reach out to the Knicks legends of their first title team to inform them of the cancellation, and have not ruled out rescheduling.
According to sources, some players expressed concern to the organization about flying amid the crisis. According to the CDC, elderly are considered most vulnerable to the virus and flying is also deemed a risk of attracting germs.
There was a slight bit of controversy surrounding the event itself when it was revealed that the team didn't invite Marv Albert, who was the team's radio voice at the time, and now serves as an analyst for TNT. "It would've been nice to see the guys," Albert said. "I was not invited."
With the cancellation, however, all of that will be forgotten. This is a bummer for the Knicks, but given the current situation, it was 100 percent the right move. They can always honor the team at a later date once this issue has subsided.
Over the past week, the rapidly spreading coronavirus has started to impact the American sporting landscape. A major tennis tournament in California was canceled, while the Ivy League announced their postseason tournaments will not go on as planned. In the professional realm, the major sports leagues instituted new media measures that ended access to locker rooms.
The NBA, in particular, has reportedly sent memos to teams instructing them to prepare for the possibility of playing without fans. At this point, it's unclear what will happen in that regard, but after similar measures were put in place overseas, it seems likely to happen sooner or later in the U.S.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Bulls want open-minded new GM
The Bulls are building an organization backwards
-
CP3, Lowry are making fools of skeptics
It could come down to either Paul or Lowry for the final third-team guard spot
-
Top picks: NBA best bets for Tuesday
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ at 6 p.m. ET on weekdays for all the day's best bets
-
Report: Cavs, Bickerstaff agree to deal
Bickerstaff has been serving as team's interim coach since the team parted ways with John Beilein
-
LeBron walks back no fans comment
LeBron said he would be 'disappointed' if the outcome involved playing in empty arenas, but...
-
Hawks beat Hornets in bizarre game
The Hawks escaped with a 143-138 win
-
Lakers notch first win vs. Clippers
The Lakers beat the Clippers for the first time this meeting on Sunday afternoon
-
Lakers outpace Bucks in Finals preview
Giannis and the Bucks failed to best Los Angeles in their matchup LeBron and the Lakers