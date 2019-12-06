New York Knicks fire David Fizdale and assistant Keith Smart after eight straight losses

The New York Knicks have fired coach David Fizdale and assistant coach Keith Smart following the team's eighth consecutive loss of the season on Thursday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on Friday.

Fizdale has been on the hot seat since the season's opening tip. His Knicks have been abysmal this season, opening with a 4-18 record that included an impromptu press conference from a front office that voiced only tepid support for the embattled coach. And now he is out of a job.

This had been Fizdale's second season as coach of the Knicks. Last season went about as poorly as this one has, as the Knicks finished with a 17-65 record that brings Fizdale's total mark with the team to 21-83. Struggles were expected last season as the Knicks stripped the roster down to the studs in anticipation of a free agency haul.

Fizdale was hired at least in part because of those expectations. He is beloved by the star players he worked with as an assistant under Erik Spoelstra in Miami.

This season saw higher expectations for a similarly flawed roster. The front office wanted to see progress from a young yet surprisingly expensive roster. That progress has not come, and now, Fizdale is getting punished for it.

CBS Sports will update this breaking news story as it develops.