New York Knicks fire David Fizdale and assistant Keith Smart after eight straight losses
The Knicks have made the long-rumored move following their abysmal start to the season
The New York Knicks have fired coach David Fizdale and assistant coach Keith Smart following the team's eighth consecutive loss of the season on Thursday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on Friday.
Fizdale has been on the hot seat since the season's opening tip. His Knicks have been abysmal this season, opening with a 4-18 record that included an impromptu press conference from a front office that voiced only tepid support for the embattled coach. And now he is out of a job.
This had been Fizdale's second season as coach of the Knicks. Last season went about as poorly as this one has, as the Knicks finished with a 17-65 record that brings Fizdale's total mark with the team to 21-83. Struggles were expected last season as the Knicks stripped the roster down to the studs in anticipation of a free agency haul.
Fizdale was hired at least in part because of those expectations. He is beloved by the star players he worked with as an assistant under Erik Spoelstra in Miami.
This season saw higher expectations for a similarly flawed roster. The front office wanted to see progress from a young yet surprisingly expensive roster. That progress has not come, and now, Fizdale is getting punished for it.
CBS Sports will update this breaking news story as it develops.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dec. 6 NBA DFS picks, lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Hornets' Washington makes it look easy
The No. 12 pick in the draft has looked comfortable from Day 1, impressing everyone in Charlotte
-
NBA quarter-season awards
If the 2019-20 season ended today, here's who would deserve the hardware
-
Report: Cavs frustrated with Beilein
Their new coach's college style is wearing thin on Cleveland's NBA roster
-
Depth of 2019 class continues to impress
This draft class may not be filled will star power, but it's deep in rotation players and that's...
-
Lakers vs. Blazers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Lakers vs. Blazers game 10,000 times.
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans