New York Knicks, Joakim Noah expected to part ways ahead of training camp, per report
The Knicks have long been eager to get out from under Noah's massive contract
When the New York Knicks signed Joakim Noah to a four-year, $72M deal back in the summer of 2016, it was widely viewed as a big mistake. Not necessarily to sign Noah, but to give him such a massive contract at that stage in his career. Now, after a failed drug test, a row with former head coach Jeff Hornacek and just 53 games played in two seasons, it seems the prevailing view was correct.
As a result, the Knicks are reportedly eager to part ways with Noah ahead of training camp in a few weeks. They are reportedly still trying desperately to find a trade partner, but it seems the most likely scenario is simply waiving Noah and stretching the remainder of his contract.
Noah is still only 33 years old, but various injuries have clearly taken their toll. It's possible that Noah could still help a team, but at this point there's no reason for the Knicks to keep his massive contract on their books -- especially as they look ahead to next summer's free agency period.
With Kristaps Porzingis soon to be looking for a big new deal, and Kyrie Irving their top target for 2019, the Knicks will need all the salary cap space they can get.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Predicting this year's Oladipo and Melo
Eight players stand to markedly improve this season. Meanwhile, are Russell Westbrook and Sweet...
-
Ujiri has plan to keep Kawhi in Toronto
Masai Ujiri is intent on keeping Leonard, an unrestricted free agent next summer, around beyond...
-
Hornets, NBA begin hurricane relief fund
The hurricane made landfall in North Carolina on Friday morning
-
Wade remains unsure on NBA future
Wade has made it clear that he'll either play for the Heat or retire as he won't sign else...
-
Celtics' Jabari Bird appears in court
Bird, who faces charges of domestic assault and battery, said in a statement that he's stepping...
-
Hayward expects to play opening night
Hayward missed all of last season after breaking his ankle a few minutes into opening nigh...