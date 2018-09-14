New York Knicks, Joakim Noah expected to part ways ahead of training camp, per report

When the New York Knicks signed Joakim Noah to a four-year, $72M deal back in the summer of 2016, it was widely viewed as a big mistake. Not necessarily to sign Noah, but to give him such a massive contract at that stage in his career. Now, after a failed drug test, a row with former head coach Jeff Hornacek and just 53 games played in two seasons, it seems the prevailing view was correct.

As a result, the Knicks are reportedly eager to part ways with Noah ahead of training camp in a few weeks. They are reportedly still trying desperately to find a trade partner, but it seems the most likely scenario is simply waiving Noah and stretching the remainder of his contract.

Sources: The Knicks and center Joakim Noah are expected to part ways before training camp; team has continued to work trade calls, although waiving and stretching Noah's contract looms as a route. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 14, 2018

Noah is still only 33 years old, but various injuries have clearly taken their toll. It's possible that Noah could still help a team, but at this point there's no reason for the Knicks to keep his massive contract on their books -- especially as they look ahead to next summer's free agency period.

With Kristaps Porzingis soon to be looking for a big new deal, and Kyrie Irving their top target for 2019, the Knicks will need all the salary cap space they can get.