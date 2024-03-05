Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Atlanta 26-34, New York 36-25

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

What to Know

Two dominant guards in Jalen Brunson and Trae Young are getting ready to go toe-to-toe. The New York Knicks will be playing at home against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Knicks will stroll into this one as the favorite.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Knicks and the Cavaliers played on Sunday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 208.5-point over/under. New York came out on top against the Cavaliers by a score of 107-98.

The Knicks can attribute much of their success to Josh Hart, who dropped a triple-double on 13 points, 19 rebounds, and ten assists, and Donte DiVincenzo, who scored 28 points along with six rebounds and three steals. Hart hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for three straight games.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Hawks last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 114-102 to Brooklyn. The Hawks got off to an early lead (up 13 with 1:47 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

New York's win bumped their record up to 36-25. As for Atlanta, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 26-34.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Knicks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Hawks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Knicks came out on top in a nail-biter against the Hawks when the teams last played back in November of 2023, sneaking past 116-114. Will the Knicks repeat their success, or do the Hawks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New York is a 3-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 216.5 points.

Series History

New York has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.