Halftime Report

The Hawks are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a 62-54 lead against the Knicks.

The Hawks entered the contest having won three straight and they're just two quarters away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Knicks step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Atlanta 22-19, New York 27-16

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: FanDuel SN - Southeast

FanDuel SN - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $163.16

What to Know

The New York Knicks will face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Madison Square Garden.

Last Friday, the Knicks lost to the Timberwolves at home by a decisive 116-99 margin.

Even though they lost, the Knicks smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in nine consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Hawks ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They snuck past the Celtics with a 119-115 win. Atlanta's victory was a heroic effort that saw the team overcome a 9.5 point disadvantage in the spread.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Hawks to victory, but perhaps none more so than Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 assists. Onyeka Okongwu was another key player, dropping a double-double on 19 points and 13 rebounds.

New York's defeat dropped their record down to 27-16. As for Atlanta, the win (which was their third in a row) raised their record to 22-19.

Monday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Knicks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.2 turnovers per game (they're ranked third in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for the Hawks, though, as they've been averaging 15. Given the Knicks' sizable advantage in that area, the Hawks will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Knicks came up short against the Hawks in their previous matchup back in December of 2024, falling 108-100. Can the Knicks avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New York is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Knicks slightly, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 235.5 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New York.