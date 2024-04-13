Halftime Report

The Nets are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a 63-54 lead against the Knicks.

The Nets came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Brooklyn 32-48, New York 48-32

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 12, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 12, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: MSG Network

What to Know

The Nets have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Madison Square Garden. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Nets and the Raptors played on Wednesday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 220.5-point over/under. The Nets managed a 106-102 victory over the Raptors. The win was just what Brooklyn needed coming off of a 107-77 loss in their prior matchup.

Meanwhile, the Knicks had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Thursday. They came out on top against the Celtics by a score of 118-109. New York pushed the score to 100-71 by the end of the third, a deficit Boston cut but never quite recovered from.

Jalen Brunson was his usual excellent self, going 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 39 points and 4 assists. The match was his fifth in a row with at least 30 points.

Brooklyn is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a massive bump to their 32-48 record this season. As for New York, they pushed their record up to 48-32 with that victory, which was their third straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Knicks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Nets must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they're up against. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last five times they've played New York.

Odds

New York is a big 10.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 211 points.

Series History

New York and Brooklyn both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.