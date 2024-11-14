3rd Quarter Report

The Bulls are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a 90-85 lead against the Knicks.

The Bulls came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Chicago 4-7, New York 5-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Chicago Sport Network

Chicago Sport Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $128.25

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Knicks are heading back home. They just played last yesterday, but they'll still welcome the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks will be strutting in after a win while the Bulls will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Knicks are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 212.5, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 111-99 victory over the 76ers on Tuesday.

The Knicks got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was OG Anunoby out in front who went 11 for 16 en route to 24 points plus six rebounds. What's more, Anunoby also posted a 68.8% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January.

The Knicks were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the 76ers only posted 19.

Meanwhile, the Bulls were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 119-113 to the Cavaliers.

New York's victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-5. As for Chicago, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-7 record this season.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: The Knicks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.6 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for the Bulls, though, as they've been averaging 16. Given the Knicks' sizable advantage in that area, the Bulls will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Knicks won a game that couldn't have been any closer when the teams last played back in April, slipping by the Bulls 120-119. Do the Knicks have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Bulls turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

New York is a big 8.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Knicks slightly, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 230.5 points.

Series History

New York has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.