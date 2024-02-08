Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Dallas 28-23, New York 33-18

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: TNT

Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $161.00

What to Know

The Knicks will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, New York earned a 123-113 victory over the Grizzlies. The Knicks pushed the score to 97-74 by the end of the third, a deficit the Grizzlies cut but never quite recovered from.

The Knicks' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Donte DiVincenzo led the charge by scoring 32 points along with five assists and five rebounds. Jalen Brunson was another key contributor, scoring 27 points along with eight assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, Dallas beat the Nets 119-107 on Tuesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Mavericks.

The Mavericks' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Kyrie Irving, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 36 points and 5 assists, and Luka Doncic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 35 points, 18 rebounds, and nine assists. Doncic didn't help the Mavericks' cause all that much against the 76ers on Monday but the same can't be said for this match.

New York has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won ten of their last 11 games, which provided a nice bump to their 33-18 record this season. As for Dallas, their win bumped their record up to 28-23.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Knicks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Mavericks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Knicks came up short against the Mavericks in their previous matchup back in January, falling 128-124. Will the Knicks have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Dallas is a 4.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mavericks as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 230 points.

Series History

New York and Dallas both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.