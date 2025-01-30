Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Knicks and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a 60-54 lead against the Nuggets.

The Knicks entered the match having won four straight and they're just two quarters away from another. Will they make it five, or will the Nuggets step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Denver 28-18, New York 31-16

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $105.00

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets' road trip will continue as they head out to face the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. Coming off a loss in a game the Nuggets were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Nuggets are headed into Wednesday's contest after beating the impressive 248-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last match against the Bulls. The Nuggets took a 129-121 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulls on Monday. The loss hurts even more since Denver was up 62-50 with 3:39 left in the second.

The Nuggets' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 33 points, 12 rebounds, and 14 assists, and Christian Braun, who went 11 for 15 en route to 28 points plus five rebounds and two steals. Jokic has been hot , having posted ten or more assists the last seven times he's played.

Even though they lost, the Nuggets were working as a unit and finished the game with 36 assists (they're ranked first in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 30 assists in four consecutive games.

Meanwhile, the Knicks came tearing into Monday's matchup with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12 points) and they left with even more momentum. They put a hurting on Memphis to the tune of 143-106. That looming 143-106 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for New York yet this season.

The Knicks' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Mikal Bridges led the charge by going 12 for 19 en route to 28 points plus six assists and five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Denver's defeat dropped their record down to 28-18. As for New York, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 31-16 record this season.

While only the Knicks took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, the Knicks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-3 against the spread).

The Nuggets suffered a grim 145-118 defeat to the Knicks when the teams last played back in November of 2024. That match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point the Nuggets were down 76-53.

Odds

New York is a 3-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 240 points.

Series History

Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New York.