Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Houston 19-20, New York 23-17

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: MSG Network

What to Know

The Houston Rockets' road trip will continue as they head out to face the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 17th at Madison Square Garden. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 18.8% worse than the opposition, a fact the Rockets found out the hard way on Monday. They fell 124-115 to Philadelphia. The Rockets have struggled against the 76ers recently, as their matchup on Monday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Even though they lost, the Rockets were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Knicks last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell to Orlando 98-94.

Houston has not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 19-20 record this season. As for New York, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 23-17.

Wednesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Rockets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Knicks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Rockets are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

Odds

New York is a 5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 218.5 points.

Series History

New York has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston.