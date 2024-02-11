Halftime Report

Down one at the end of the first quarter, the Pacers now have the lead. Sitting on a score of 61-60, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play. They took a big hit to their ego last Thursday, so a victory here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

The Pacers came into the game with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Indiana 29-24, New York 33-19

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $149.69

What to Know

The Pacers have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The point spread may have favored the Pacers last Thursday, but the final result did not. They suffered a painful 131-109 defeat at the hands of Golden State. The Pacers were down 95-76 at the end of the third quarter, and things only got worse from there.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for New York, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 122-108 loss to the Mavericks on Thursday. The Knicks have struggled against the Mavericks recently, as their matchup on Thursday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Donte DiVincenzo, who went 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 36 points and 3 assists. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Josh Hart was another key contributor, dropping a triple-double on 23 points, ten rebounds, and 12 assists.

Indiana's loss dropped their record down to 29-24. As for New York, their loss dropped their record down to 33-19.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Pacers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Knicks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, the Pacers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-2 against the spread).

Odds

Indiana is a 4.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 233.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New York has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.