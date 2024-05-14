Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ New York Knicks

Regular Season Records: Indiana 47-35, New York 50-32

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: TNT

What to Know

Current Series Standings: New York 2, Indiana 2

After two games on the road, the Knicks are heading back home. On Tuesday, they will fight it out against the Indiana Pacers in an Eastern Conference playoff matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

The Knicks are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 219.5, but even that wound up being too high. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 121-89 punch to the gut against the Pacers on Sunday. New York was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 69-41.

Coming into game 5 the two teams are all tied up with two wins apiece. So who wins this crucial Game 5 matchup? Check CBS Sports after the game to find out.

Odds

New York is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 217 points.

Series History

New York and Indiana both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.