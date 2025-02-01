Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Los Angeles 26-19, New York 32-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ABC

What to Know

Lakers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the New York Knicks at 8:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Lakers are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Thursday as they easily beat the Wizards 134-96. With Los Angeles ahead 78-45 at the half, the game was all but over already.

The Lakers got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Shake Milton out in front who went 7 for 8 en route to 21 points plus two steals. Milton's performance made up for a slower match against the 76ers on Tuesday. Another player making a difference was LeBron James, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 assists.

The Lakers were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Wizards only posted 18.

Meanwhile, the Knicks came tearing into Wednesday's contest with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against Denver by a score of 122-112.

It was another big night for Jalen Brunson, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 15 assists. That's the most assists he has posted since back in November of 2024.

Los Angeles is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 26-19 record this season. As for New York, they pushed their record up to 32-16 with the victory, which was their fourth straight at home.

While fans of the two teams were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Looking ahead, the Knicks are probably looking forward to this one considering their 10.5 advantage in the spread. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-3 against the spread).

The Lakers were able to grind out a solid win over the Knicks in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 113-105. Do the Lakers have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Knicks turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

New York is a big 10.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 225.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New York.