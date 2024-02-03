Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Los Angeles 25-25, New York 32-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $418.20

What to Know

The Lakers and the Knicks are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. The Los Angeles Lakers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the New York Knicks at 8:30 p.m. ET on February 3rd at Madison Square Garden. The Lakers pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 4.5-point favorite Knicks.

The Celtics typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Lakers proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 114-105 victory over the Celtics. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 19.5% better than the opposition, as the Lakers' was.

The Lakers' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Austin Reaves, who went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 32 points and 3 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Reaves has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Jaxson Hayes, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Knicks entered their tilt with the Pacers with eight consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with nine. New York snuck past the Pacers with a 109-105 victory on Thursday. The Knicks were down 41-26 with 10:36 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy four-point win.

The Knicks can attribute much of their success to Isaiah Hartenstein, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 19 rebounds, and Jalen Brunson, who scored 40 points along with five rebounds. Brunson hasn't dropped below 29 points for four straight games.

The victory got Los Angeles back to even at 25-25. As for New York, their victory was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 32-17.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Lakers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Knicks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, the Knicks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be their 15th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 11-3 against the spread).

Odds

New York is a 4.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Knicks slightly, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 224.5 points.

Series History

New York and Los Angeles both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.