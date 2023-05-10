Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ New York Knicks

Regular Season Records: Miami 44-38, New York 47-35

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Miami 3, New York 1

On Wednesday, the Miami Heat will face off against the New York Knicks in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Heat and the Knicks are at an even 5-5 over their past ten head to heads.

On Monday, Miami earned a 109-101 victory over New York. The over/under was set at 210 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money. Among those leading the charge was Jimmy Butler, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 10 assists.

The Heat are on top in this series right now, leading the Knicks 3-1. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the Heat can extend their lead or if the Knicks can make up some ground.

Odds

New York are a 3.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.





The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 209.5 points.

