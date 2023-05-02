Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ New York Knicks

Regular Season Records: Miami 44-38, New York 47-35

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: TNT

TNT

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Miami 1, New York 0

On Tuesday, the Miami Heat will fight it out against the New York Knicks in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Heat this last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

On Sunday, Miami beat New York 108-101. The victory was familiar territory for the Heat who now have four in a row. Their success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jimmy Butler led the charge as he dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds.

The Heat are sitting pretty at the moment, as they lead the series with the Knicks 1-0. Come back here after the game to see if the Heat can scoop up another win or if the Knicks can turn things around.

Odds

New York are a solid 6.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.





The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 206.5 points.

