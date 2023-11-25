1st Quarter Report

Their last head-to-head back in May was close, and so far it looks like that's how the Heat and the Knicks will finish this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but the Heat lead 28-25 over the Knicks.

If the Heat keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-5 in no time. On the other hand, the Knicks will have to make due with an 8-7 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Miami 10-5, New York 8-6

Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Knicks are heading back home. They will take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday. Both teams have allowed few points on average, (the Knicks: 105.8, the Heat: 108.1) so any points scored will be well earned.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Knicks found out the hard way on Monday. They received a tough blow as they fell 117-100 to Minnesota.

Despite the loss, the Knicks got a solid performance out of Jalen Brunson, who scored 25 points along with 6 assists. Less helpful for the Knicks was Quentin Grimes' abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Miami made easy work of Cleveland on Wednesday and carried off a 129-96 victory. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Heat.

Among those leading the charge was Kyle Lowry, who went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points and 3 assists.

New York's loss dropped their record down to 8-6. As for Miami, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a massive bump to their 10-5 record this season.

Going forward, the Knicks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Knicks have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47.4 rebounds per game (they're ranked second in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Heat , though, as they've been averaging only 41.2 per game. Given the Knicks' sizeable advantage in that area, the Heat will need to find a way to close that gap. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

New York is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Knicks, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 3-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 209.5 points.

Series History

New York and Miami both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.

May 12, 2023 - Miami 96 vs. New York 92

May 10, 2023 - New York 112 vs. Miami 103

May 08, 2023 - Miami 109 vs. New York 101

May 06, 2023 - Miami 105 vs. New York 86

May 02, 2023 - New York 111 vs. Miami 105

Apr 30, 2023 - Miami 108 vs. New York 101

Mar 29, 2023 - New York 101 vs. Miami 92

Mar 22, 2023 - Miami 127 vs. New York 120

Mar 03, 2023 - New York 122 vs. Miami 120

Feb 02, 2023 - New York 106 vs. Miami 104

Injury Report for the Knicks

Duane Washington Jr.: Game-Time Decision (Illness)

Charlie Brown: Game-Time Decision (Illness)

Injury Report for the Heat