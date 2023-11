Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Miami 10-5, New York 8-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $150.74

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Knicks are heading back home. They will take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday. Both teams have allowed few points on average, (the Knicks: 105.8, the Heat: 108.1) so any points scored will be well earned.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Knicks found out the hard way on Monday. They received a tough blow as they fell 117-100 to Minnesota.

Despite the loss, the Knicks got a solid performance out of Jalen Brunson, who scored 25 points along with 6 assists. Less helpful for the Knicks was Quentin Grimes' abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Miami made easy work of Cleveland on Wednesday and carried off a 129-96 victory. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Heat.

Among those leading the charge was Kyle Lowry, who went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points and 3 assists.

New York's loss dropped their record down to 8-6. As for Miami, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a massive bump to their 10-5 record this season.

Going forward, the Knicks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Knicks have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47.4 rebounds per game (they're ranked second in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Heat , though, as they've been averaging only 41.2 per game. Given the Knicks' sizeable advantage in that area, the Heat will need to find a way to close that gap. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

New York is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Knicks, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 212.5 points.

Series History

New York and Miami both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.