Halftime Report

The Knicks fell flat on their face against the Bucks last Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. The Knicks have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Bucks 62-51.

The Knicks came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Milwaukee 22-7, New York 16-12

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $280.80

What to Know

The Bucks are 9-1 against the Knicks since November of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Milwaukee Bucks will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the New York Knicks at 12:00 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Bucks will be looking to extend their current seven-game winning streak.

We saw a pretty high 243.5-over/under line set for the Bucks' previous match, but the actual score was more down to earth. They blew past New York 130-111. The oddsmakers were on the Bucks' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

The Bucks' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 28 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds. Bobby Portis was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Milwaukee has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 22-7 record this season. As for New York, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 16-12.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bucks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.1 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Knicks (currently ranked fifth in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.1 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went the Bucks' way against the Knicks in their previous meeting on Saturday as the Bucks made off with a 130-111 win. Will the Bucks repeat their success, or do the Knicks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Milwaukee is a 3.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 241.5 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 9 out of their last 10 games against New York.