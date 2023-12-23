Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Milwaukee 21-7, New York 16-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $207.54

What to Know

The Bucks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last nine games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the New York Knicks at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Thursday, Milwaukee didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against Orlando, but they still walked away with a 118-114 victory.

It was another big night for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 37 points and ten rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last three games he's played.

Even though the Knicks have not done well against the Nets recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. New York put the hurt on Brooklyn with a sharp 121-102 victory. The oddsmakers were on the Knicks' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Knicks to victory, but perhaps none more so than Donte DiVincenzo, who scored 23 points along with eight rebounds and three steals.

Milwaukee's victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 21-7. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 132.8 points per game. As for New York, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 16-11 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bucks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.1 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Knicks (currently ranked fifth in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.2 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went the Bucks' way against the Knicks in their previous matchup on December 5th as the Bucks made off with a 146-122 victory. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was the Knicks' Julius Randle, who scored 41 points along with six rebounds and five assists. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Bucks still be able to contain him? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Milwaukee is a slight 2-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 243 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 8 out of their last 10 games against New York.