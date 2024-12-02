Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Knicks and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. After two quarters their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Pelicans 76-45.

The Knicks came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ New York Knicks

Current Records: New Orleans 4-16, New York 11-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Gulf Coast Sports

Gulf Coast Sports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $111.00

What to Know

The Knicks will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will challenge the New Orleans Pelicans at 6:00 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The timing is sure in the Knicks' favor as the team sits on three straight wins at home while the Pelicans have been banged up by nine consecutive losses on the road.

The Knicks are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 220.5, but even that wound up being too high. They pulled ahead with a 99-98 photo finish over the Hornets on Friday.

It was another big night for Jalen Brunson, who had 31 points along with six assists and six rebounds.

Even though they won, the Knicks struggled to work together and finished the game with only 20 assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as the Hornets posted 25.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans came up short against the Grizzlies on Friday and fell 120-109.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was CJ McCollum, who went 11 for 19 en route to 30 points. What's more, he also posted a 42.9% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in October.

New York has been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-8 record this season. As for New Orleans, their loss dropped their record down to 4-16.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Knicks just can't miss this season, having nailed 49.9% of their field goals per game (they're ranked second in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for the Pelicans, though, as they've only made 43.6% of theirs this season. Given the Knicks' sizable advantage in that area, the Pelicans will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Knicks suffered a grim 115-92 defeat to the Pelicans in their previous meeting back in February. Can the Knicks avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New York is a big 12-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 225 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New York and New Orleans both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.