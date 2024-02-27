Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ New York Knicks

Current Records: New Orleans 34-24, New York 35-23

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $88.60

What to Know

The Knicks will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 27th at Madison Square Garden. The Pelicans took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Knicks, who come in off a win.

On Monday, New York sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 113-111 victory over the Pistons. The overall outcome was as expected, but the Pistons made it much more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted.

The Knicks' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jalen Brunson led the charge by dropping a double-double on 35 points and 12 assists. Another player making a difference was Josh Hart, who scored 23 points along with eight rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, New Orleans couldn't handle the Bulls on Sunday and fell 114-106. The Pelicans were up 80-68 in the third but couldn't hold on to the lead.

New York's victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 35-23. As for New Orleans, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 34-24.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Knicks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Pelicans struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Knicks came up short against the Pelicans in their previous meeting back in October of 2023, falling 96-87. Will the Knicks have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

New Orleans is a slight 2.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 218.5 points.

Series History

New York and New Orleans both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.