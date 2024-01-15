Who's Playing
Orlando Magic @ New York Knicks
Current Records: Orlando 21-18, New York 23-16
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 15, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $149.00
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Knicks are heading back home. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday. The Magic took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Knicks, who come in off a win.
After a 127-123 finish the last time they played, the Knicks and the Grizzlies decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. New York walked away with a 106-94 victory over Memphis on Saturday.
The Knicks got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Isaiah Hartenstein out in front who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 20 rebounds. Hartenstein is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last four games he's played.
Meanwhile, the Magic's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 112-100 hit to the loss column at the hands of Oklahoma City.
New York is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a massive bump to their 23-16 record this season. As for Orlando, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 21-18 record this season.
Looking ahead, the Knicks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.
The Knicks came up short against the Magic in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, falling 117-108. Will the Knicks have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
New York is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 7-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 221.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New York and Orlando both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Dec 29, 2023 - Orlando 117 vs. New York 108
- Mar 23, 2023 - Orlando 111 vs. New York 106
- Feb 07, 2023 - New York 102 vs. Orlando 98
- Oct 24, 2022 - New York 115 vs. Orlando 102
- Apr 03, 2022 - New York 118 vs. Orlando 88
- Nov 17, 2021 - Orlando 104 vs. New York 98
- Oct 24, 2021 - Orlando 110 vs. New York 104
- Oct 22, 2021 - New York 121 vs. Orlando 96
- Mar 18, 2021 - New York 94 vs. Orlando 93
- Feb 17, 2021 - Orlando 107 vs. New York 89