Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Orlando 15-7, New York 12-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $103.00

What to Know

The Knicks are on a four-game streak of home wins, while the Magic are on a four-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. The New York Knicks will host the Orlando Magic at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Things are looking good for the Knicks who are projected to snag an easy win in their upcoming match.

The Knicks are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 224.5, but even that wound up being too high. Everything went their way against the Pelicans on Sunday as the Knicks made off with a 118-85 win. New York has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matchups by 22 points or more this season.

The Knicks can attribute much of their success to Mikal Bridges, who went 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points. Those seven threes gave Bridges a new career-high.

The Knicks were working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Pelicans only posted 20.

Meanwhile, the Magic's game on Sunday was all tied up 50-50 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Nets by a score of 100-92.

New York is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-8 record this season. As for Orlando, their victory bumped their record up to 15-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's contest: The Knicks have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 39.3% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Magic, though, as they've only made 31.7% of their threes this season. Given the Knicks' sizable advantage in that area, the Magic will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Knicks took their win against the Magic in their previous meeting back in March by a conclusive 98-74. Do the Knicks have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Magic turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

New York is a 5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Knicks slightly, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 215.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Orlando has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New York.