Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Orlando 37-26, New York 36-26

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Bally Sports Florida

What to Know

The Knicks will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

The point spread may have favored the Knicks last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a hard 116-100 fall against Atlanta.

Meanwhile, the Magic came tearing into Wednesday's match with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 17.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against Washington by a score of 119-109. The win was all the more spectacular given the Magic were down 21 points with 7:55 left in the second quarter.

The Magic's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Franz Wagner led the charge by scoring 28 points along with five rebounds and two blocks. Wagner didn't help the Magic's cause all that much against the Hornets on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this contest. Another player making a difference was Paolo Banchero, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten assists.

New York dropped their record down to 36-26 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 97.0 points per game. As for Orlando, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 37-26 record this season.

While only the Knicks took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, the Magic are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. Bettors picking New York against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a nine-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

The Knicks ended up a good deal behind the Magic in their previous meeting back in February, losing 118-100. Will the Knicks have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Orlando is a slight 1.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Knicks as a 1.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 206.5 points.

Series History

Orlando has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New York.