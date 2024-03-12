Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Philadelphia 36-28, New York 37-27

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: TNT

Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $120.00

What to Know

The 76ers and the Knicks are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2021, but not for long. The Philadelphia 76ers will head out on the road to take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the 76ers in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

The 76ers came into Sunday's game having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They welcomed the New Year with a 79-73 victory over New York. Despite the win, that was the fewest points the 76ers have scored all season.

Philadelphia's victory bumped their record up to 36-28. As for New York, their defeat dropped their record down to 37-27.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The 76ers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.2 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Knicks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The 76ers didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Knicks when the teams last played on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 79-73 victory. Will the 76ers repeat their success, or do the Knicks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New York is a solid 6-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Knicks, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 4.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 208.5 points.

Series History

New York and Philadelphia both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.